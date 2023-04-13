Cinematique Presents: Moving On

Moving On runs from Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 12. It screens Monday through Friday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda's character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

