Inside WHQR

WHQR's 2023 Spring Pledge Drive - Thank You!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published March 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Thank You (Banner (Landscape)).png

Thank you for supporting WHQR's Spring Pledge Drive! More than 1,000 listeners became new members, gave additional gifts or increased their monthly giving! We are extremely grateful. Because of you, WHQR has met the very important goal of $160,000 Thank you for keeping your public radio station on the air!

﻿If you didn't have a chance to contribute, there's still time to call 910-343-1138 or donate online. THANK YOU!

Pledge Drive Thank You page (1).png

We thank you for supporting the station that supports the community! Your gifts help us to continue providing national programs such as All Things Considered, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, Morning Edition, Code Switch, Radiolab, Fresh Air, and Science Friday as well as local programs like CoastLine with Rachel Lewis Hilburn, The Newsroom with Ben Schachtman and the news team, and Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy.

Your gift supports many great things happening at the station— an award-winning news team able to break local news and dive deep into important stories, a brand new solid state transmitter that will greatly improve the signal’s reliability and our broadcast capacity, a new, powerful generator so WHQR will broadcast throughout the Cape Fear region during hurricanes and emergencies - even when the power is out!

You are the greatest public radio audience and we all thank you!

