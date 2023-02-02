Cinematique Presents: EO

EO runs from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17. It screens Monday through Friday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Stein Theatre.

Oscar Nominee for Best International Feature!

The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life's path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turn his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

