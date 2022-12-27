New Year Programming 2022-23

Sunday, Jan. 1

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice New Year Special

Sacred music for the Octave of Christmas

8-11am on Classical HQR 92.7

Sunday Baroque New Year Special

Suzanne Bona recaps the best recordings of 2022.

11-1pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Listen Live! New Year's Day Concert in Vienna

A WHQR and Vienna Philharmonic tradition, the Philharmonic presents a New Year's Day program of the lively and nostalgic music from the vast repertoire of the family of Johann Strauss and their contemporaries. These concerts not only delight the audience in the Musikverein in Vienna, but also - through live transmission - throughout the world.

3pm on HQR 91.3

A Season's Griot

Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, A Season's Griot is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.