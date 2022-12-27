© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New Year Programming 2022-23

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published December 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST
Sunday, Jan. 1

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7
With Heart and Voice New Year Special
Sacred music for the Octave of Christmas

8-11am on Classical HQR 92.7
Sunday Baroque New Year Special
Suzanne Bona recaps the best recordings of 2022.

11-1pm on Classical HQR 92.7
Listen Live! New Year's Day Concert in Vienna
A WHQR and Vienna Philharmonic tradition, the Philharmonic presents a New Year's Day program of the lively and nostalgic music from the vast repertoire of the family of Johann Strauss and their contemporaries. These concerts not only delight the audience in the Musikverein in Vienna, but also - through live transmission - throughout the world.

3pm on HQR 91.3
A Season's Griot
Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, A Season's Griot is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

8-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7
Salmagundi New Year Special
Pat Marriott's regular Monday evening potpourri features Leonard Bernstein's multi-national 1989 Berlin Wall performance of Beethoven's Ninth

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
