Cinematique Presents: The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin runs from Monday, January 9 through Wednesday, January 11. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm (Brendan Gleeson) unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic (Colin Farrell), aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

The Banshees of Inisherin has already won multiple awards:

Venice Film Festival's Volpi Cup for Best Actor for Colin Farrell and the Golden Osella for Best Screenplay for writer/director Martin McDonagh

Palm Springs International Film Festival's Desert Palm Achievement Award for Colin Farrell

Gotham Awards for Best International Feature

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

