Homemade Holiday Shorts 2022

Homemade Holiday Shorts IS BACK after a 2-year hiatus! During this 27th year, you can meet an exciting slate of guests, listen to wonderful holiday music, and enjoy a delicious festive meal.

For one evening each year in December, friends of WHQR gather in our MC Erny Gallery and around their radios at home to listen to holiday stories read live by entertaining guests. This year, our storytellers, Fracaswell Hyman, Camille Mojica, and Steve Vernon will read emotional and funny tales of the season. And there will be plenty of holiday music from great local band, End of the Line.

Homemade Holiday Shorts is a live broadcast and begins at exactly 6pm on Sunday, December 4th.

Doors open: 5:30pm

Live Radio Show: 6pm

Reception: 7pm

Tickets are $50 each (includes the performance and reception) and can be purchased here. All proceeds benefit WHQR.

Purchase your tickets early as capacity is limited for comfort, and these events usually sell out.

The event is broadcast live on WHQR 91.3fm at 6pm. The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located on the third floor of 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

Host and Emcee: New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple

Storytellers: Fracaswell Hyman, Camille Mojica, and Steve Vernon.

Special Musical Guests: End of the Line