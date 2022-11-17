© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

Homemade Holiday Shorts 2022

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
HoHo 2018 FINAL (1).png

Homemade Holiday Shorts IS BACK after a 2-year hiatus! During this 27th year, you can meet an exciting slate of guests, listen to wonderful holiday music, and enjoy a delicious festive meal.

For one evening each year in December, friends of WHQR gather in our MC Erny Gallery and around their radios at home to listen to holiday stories read live by entertaining guests. This year, our storytellers, Fracaswell Hyman, Camille Mojica, and Steve Vernon will read emotional and funny tales of the season. And there will be plenty of holiday music from great local band, End of the Line.

Homemade Holiday Shorts is a live broadcast and begins at exactly 6pm on Sunday, December 4th.

Doors open: 5:30pm
Live Radio Show: 6pm
Reception: 7pm

Tickets are $50 each (includes the performance and reception) and can be purchased here. All proceeds benefit WHQR.

Purchase your tickets early as capacity is limited for comfort, and these events usually sell out.

The event is broadcast live on WHQR 91.3fm at 6pm. The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is located on the third floor of 254 N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

Host and Emcee: New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple

Storytellers: Fracaswell Hyman, Camille Mojica, and Steve Vernon.

Special Musical Guests: End of the Line

Hoho 2019 (2).png

Tags
Inside WHQR WHQR EventsMC Erny GalleryCulture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley