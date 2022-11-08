© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

WHQR Remembers Philip Gerard

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST
gerard_2018-07-24_200.jpeg
Alan Cradick
/

WHQR friend Philip Gerard passed away on November 7. In addition to being commentator and frequent collaborator at the station, he was also a UNCW Professor of Creative Writing, a historian, a musician, and an author of more than a dozen books, not to mention various documentary scripts and short stories.

Read Philip's WHQR commentaries or many of his Coastline interviews. You can also visit his website for a comprehensive list of his work.

WHQR will miss Philip dearly.

Tags
Inside WHQR Philip Gerard
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley