WHQR Remembers Philip Gerard

WHQR friend Philip Gerard passed away on November 7. In addition to being commentator and frequent collaborator at the station, he was also a UNCW Professor of Creative Writing, a historian, a musician, and an author of more than a dozen books, not to mention various documentary scripts and short stories.

Read Philip's WHQR commentaries or many of his Coastline interviews. You can also visit his website for a comprehensive list of his work.

WHQR will miss Philip dearly.

