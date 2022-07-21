Cinematique Presents: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris runs from Monday, September 5 through Wednesday, September 7. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Synopsis: In partnership with the House of Dior, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.