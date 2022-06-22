WHQR Public Media Announces Kevin Crane as new Station Manager

The Friends of Public Radio, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kevin Crane has accepted the position of Station Manager for WHQR Public Media. Crane will assume his role on July 18, 2022. In accepting the position, Crane said, “I’m excited to join the impressive WHQR team in July.”

Kevin Crane served as President and CEO at Nashville Public Television from July 2017 until September 2020, after being Vice President of Content and Technology at Nashville Public Television since July 2007. In this previous role, he oversaw NPT’s technology, programming, community engagement, education and production departments.

Crane also served as Executive Producer for NPT’s original documentaries and series, including Aging Matters, Children’s Health Crisis, Tennessee Civil War 150, Next Door Neighbors and the American Graduate projects. Key to the success of these projects has been the focus on community engagement and NPT’s projects under Kevin authentically reflected the concerns and priorities of the diverse community at large.

Crane has been in public broadcasting for 34 years. Before coming to Nashville, Crane was Program Manager at WGBY in Springfield, MA, where he previously held various positions from editing video to producing programs for national distribution to technology management. Crane earned a B.A. in Filmmaking at SUNY at Binghamton in 1980 and a M.Ed. in Educational Technology at the University of Massachusetts in 2000.

Jon McLamb, Board Chair of the Friends of Public Radio Board, said, “Thank you to all those who helped our exhaustive Station Manager search over the past few months. We are excited to welcome Kevin to our community and look forward to his leadership at WHQR!”