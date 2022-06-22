© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

WHQR Public Media Announces Kevin Crane as new Station Manager

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 5.17.47 PM.png

The Friends of Public Radio, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kevin Crane has accepted the position of Station Manager for WHQR Public Media. Crane will assume his role on July 18, 2022. In accepting the position, Crane said, “I’m excited to join the impressive WHQR team in July.”

Kevin Crane served as President and CEO at Nashville Public Television from July 2017 until September 2020, after being Vice President of Content and Technology at Nashville Public Television since July 2007. In this previous role, he oversaw NPT’s technology, programming, community engagement, education and production departments.

Crane also served as Executive Producer for NPT’s original documentaries and series, including Aging Matters, Children’s Health Crisis, Tennessee Civil War 150, Next Door Neighbors and the American Graduate projects. Key to the success of these projects has been the focus on community engagement and NPT’s projects under Kevin authentically reflected the concerns and priorities of the diverse community at large.

Crane has been in public broadcasting for 34 years. Before coming to Nashville, Crane was Program Manager at WGBY in Springfield, MA, where he previously held various positions from editing video to producing programs for national distribution to technology management. Crane earned a B.A. in Filmmaking at SUNY at Binghamton in 1980 and a M.Ed. in Educational Technology at the University of Massachusetts in 2000.

Jon McLamb, Board Chair of the Friends of Public Radio Board, said, “Thank you to all those who helped our exhaustive Station Manager search over the past few months. We are excited to welcome Kevin to our community and look forward to his leadership at WHQR!”

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley