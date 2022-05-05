Cinematique Presents: The Duke

The Duke runs from Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

In 1961, Kempton Bunton ( Jim Broadbent), a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the Gallery's history. Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly -- he had long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television. What happened next became the stuff of legend. Only 50 years later did the full story emerge -- Kempton had spun a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man, determined to change the world and save his marriage -- how and why he used the Duke to achieve that is a wonderfully uplifting tale. It also stars Dame Helen Mirren as Bunton's wife.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

