Cinematique Presents: “Oscar-Nominated Shorts”

Oscar-Nominated Shorts runs from Monday, April 11 through Wednesday, April 13. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

During Cinematique's annual screening of the Oscar Shorts program, you can see the nominees for Best Short Subject in Live, Animated and Documentary categories. Enjoy the comedy, drama, or quirkiness in these Oscar-nominated short films! Winners will be announced at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony on Sunday March 27th 2022.

*These shorts program contains adult themes and are not suitable for children.

Live Action:

On My Mind—Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson (Denmark, 18 minutes)

Henrik wants to sing a song for his wife. It has to be today, it has to be now. It’s a question of life, death and karaoke.

Please Hold—K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse (US, 19 minutes)

In the not-so-distant future, a young man’s life is suddenly and inexplicably derailed as he finds himself at the mercy of automated “justice.”

The Dress—Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki (Poland, 30 minutes)

Lust, sexuality and physicality. These are the deepest desires virgin Julia suppresses while working at a wayside motel. That is until she crosses paths with a handsome truck driver, who soon becomes the object of her fantasies…

The Long Goodbye—Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed (UK/Netherlands, 12 minutes)

Riz and his family are in the middle of preparing a wedding celebration when the events unfolding in the outside world arrive suddenly on their doorstep. The result is a devastating and visceral feat of filmmaking, and a poignant poetic cry from the heart.

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run—Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger (Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, 38 minutes)

Sezim wants to fulfill her dream of studying in the Kyrgyz capital when she gets kidnapped by a group of young men and forced to marry a stranger. Torn between her desire for freedom and the constraints of Kyrgyz culture, Sezim desperately seeks a way out.

Animation:

Robin Robin—Dan Ojari and Mikey Please (UK, 32 minutes)

In this stop-motion short film, a bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.

Boxballet—Anton Dyakov (Russia, 15 minutes)

One day, a delicate ballerina named Olya meets the rough, surly boxer Evgeny. The contrast between their worlds and their philosophies is so sharp that even the possibility of these two characters crossing paths seems incredible.

Affairs of the Art—Joanna Quinn and Les Mills (UK/Canada, 16 minutes)

This new chapter in the award-winning series starring 59-year-old factory worker Beryl showcases her family’s eccentric yet endearing obsession with everything from drawing to screw threads and pet taxidermy.

Bestia—Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz (Chile, 15 minutes)

Inspired by real events. Ingrid is a secret police agent in the military dictatorship in 1975 Chile. Her relationship with her dog, her body, her fears and frustrations reveal a macabre fracture in her mind and an entire country.

The Windshield Wiper—Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez (US/Spain, 14 minutes)

Inside a cafe while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, a man poses an ambitious question: “What is Love?”. A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.

Documentary:

Audible— Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean (US, 39 minutes)

Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend.

When We Were Bullies—Jay Rosenblatt (US/Germany, 36 minutes)

A mind-boggling coincidence leads the filmmaker to track down his fifth grade class and fifth grade teacher to examine their memory of and complicity in a bullying incident 50 years ago.

Three Songs for Benazir—Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei (Afghanistan, 22 minutes)

Newly married and living in a displacement camp in Kabul, Shaista struggles to balance his dreams of being the first from his tribe to join the Afghan National Army with the responsibilities of starting a family. Sheds light on the experience of modern-day Afghans who live, love, and seek space for themselves amid constant instability.

Lead Me Home— Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk (US, 39 minutes)

500,000 Americans experience homelessness every night. This immersive, cinematic film tells the real-life stories of those going through it as a first step toward challenging uninformed attitudes and outmoded policies and gives the audience a rare, in-depth look at the scale, scope and diversity of unsheltered America today.

The Queen of Basketball—Ben Proudfoot (US, 22 minutes)

She is one of the greatest living women’s basketball players. 3 national trophies. Scored the first basket in women’s Olympic basketball at the ‘76 Olympics. Drafted to the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lusia Harris?

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

