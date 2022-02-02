WHQR Announces Kurt Wilson Departure

On February 2, 2022 WHQR Public Media announced that Station Manager Kurt Wilson will be leaving WHQR on February 25, 2022.

Mr. Wilson and his wife will be returning to Michigan to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Board Chair Jon McLamb says, “On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Kurt for his leadership and ability to thrive in a challenging environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic starting in his first few weeks with us. I would also like to thank the staff for making the station stronger over these past two years by expanding and enhancing our news department and classical offerings while growing our membership and underwriting! WHQR is in a great place and we could not have done it without Kurt and each member of the team.”

Kurt Wilson says of his time at WHQR, “I am honored and forever grateful to have been a part of such an amazing staff and Board for the past two years. We have accomplished so many things during these strange times and I am proud of each and every one of you. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of WHQR and I will always look back fondly on my time here.”

Effective February 26, 2022, current Programming Director and Morning Edition Host Ken Campbell will become interim station manager for WHQR. Mr. Campbell is a 30-year veteran of public media with previous management experience. The Board of Directors will begin searching for a full-time station manager promptly and will consider both internal and external candidates. More information and a job listing will be posted on whqr.org as it becomes available.

