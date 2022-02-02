© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

WHQR Announces Kurt Wilson Departure

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published February 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
Kurt Wilson.png

On February 2, 2022 WHQR Public Media announced that Station Manager Kurt Wilson will be leaving WHQR on February 25, 2022.

Mr. Wilson and his wife will be returning to Michigan to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Board Chair Jon McLamb says, “On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Kurt for his leadership and ability to thrive in a challenging environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic starting in his first few weeks with us. I would also like to thank the staff for making the station stronger over these past two years by expanding and enhancing our news department and classical offerings while growing our membership and underwriting! WHQR is in a great place and we could not have done it without Kurt and each member of the team.”

Kurt Wilson says of his time at WHQR, “I am honored and forever grateful to have been a part of such an amazing staff and Board for the past two years. We have accomplished so many things during these strange times and I am proud of each and every one of you. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of WHQR and I will always look back fondly on my time here.”

Effective February 26, 2022, current Programming Director and Morning Edition Host Ken Campbell will become interim station manager for WHQR. Mr. Campbell is a 30-year veteran of public media with previous management experience. The Board of Directors will begin searching for a full-time station manager promptly and will consider both internal and external candidates. More information and a job listing will be posted on whqr.org as it becomes available.

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley