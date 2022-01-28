© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

DocuTime Film Festival Finale Celebration & Salute to Paula Haller

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST
DocuTime will celebrate its 19 year history with a final event featuring a screening, reception and salute to Chair and founder Paula Haller. The celebration of the very last DocuTime will happen at Kenan Auditorium at UNCW on Sunday, March 27 at 3pm. DocuTime Finale is part of UNCW’s Lumina Festival 2022.

Tickets are $10 and include a screening of Julia and a light reception. This 2021 documentary about Julia Child tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women.

Buy your tickets here.

DocuTime originated in Los Angeles as an International Documentary Association (IDA) sponsored event. One of the founders of IDA, Paula Lee Haller, relocated to Wilmington and it was her dream to expand IDA events to other venues. After successfully launching the inaugural DocuFest-Wilmington in 2003, the festival is now celebrating its 19th and final year. DocuTime is so thankful to the many wonderful volunteers who have helped throughout the years and to UNCW’s Department of Film Studies for all of the partnership and support.

DocuTime is made possible in part by a grant by the Landfall Foundation

See previous DocuTime events here.

