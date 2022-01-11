© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Special Classical HQR Programming for MLK Jr.

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST
Classical Music Programming Survey copy.png

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, celebrated next Monday, January 17 is a holiday for WHQR Staff. So we're going to celebrate early, on Friday January 14.

On 92.7 Classical HQR, during the 9am hour, you'll hear the most rousing performance we've heard of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," sung by esteemed baritone Robert Honeysucker.

On the 10am hour, we will feature the moving "Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed," by Black composer Adolphus Hailstork, professor of music at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

And in the 11am hour, as we always do, we'll play "Martin Luther King," from Duke Ellington's "Three Black Kings," with soprano sax solo by the late Jimmy Heath. This is a local touch, because the renowned Heath, a graduate of Williston High School, considered Wilmington his second home. His brother, the even better-known bassist Percy Heath, also a Williston grad, was born here.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
