Special Classical HQR Programming for MLK Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, celebrated next Monday, January 17 is a holiday for WHQR Staff. So we're going to celebrate early, on Friday January 14.

On 92.7 Classical HQR, during the 9am hour, you'll hear the most rousing performance we've heard of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," sung by esteemed baritone Robert Honeysucker.

On the 10am hour, we will feature the moving "Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed," by Black composer Adolphus Hailstork, professor of music at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

And in the 11am hour, as we always do, we'll play "Martin Luther King," from Duke Ellington's "Three Black Kings," with soprano sax solo by the late Jimmy Heath. This is a local touch, because the renowned Heath, a graduate of Williston High School, considered Wilmington his second home. His brother, the even better-known bassist Percy Heath, also a Williston grad, was born here.

