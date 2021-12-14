© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

(Virtual) Prologue: North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky by Bland Simpson, January 10

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published December 14, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST
Prologue (3) copy.png
Photo of Bland Simpson courtesy of Steve Exum, Exum Photography, LLC
/

PROLOGUE STARTS AT 7PM MONDAY, JANUARY 10TH

TO ATTEND THE WEBINAR, SIGN UP HERE

On Monday, January 10th, host Ben Steelman of the Star News will sit down (virtually) with author Bland Simpson to discuss his new book, North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky.

ABOUT THE BOOK
Bland Simpson, the celebrated bard of North Carolina's sound country, has blended history, observation of nature, and personal narrative in many books to chronicle the people and places of eastern Carolina. Yet he has spent much of his life in the state's Piedmont, with regular travels into its western mountains. Here, for the first time, Simpson brings his distinctive voice and way of seeing to bear on the entirety of his home state, combining storytelling and travelogue to create a portrait of the Old North State with care and humor.

Three of the state's finest photographers come along to guide the journey: Simpson's wife and creative partner, Ann Cary Simpson, professional photographer Scott Taylor, and writer and naturalist Tom Earnhardt. Their photos, combined with Simpson's rich narrative, will inspire readers to consider not only what North Carolina has been and what it is but also what we hope it will be. This book belongs on the shelf of longtime residents, newcomers, and visitors alike.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bland Simpson is Kenan Distinguished Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also pianist for The Red Clay Ramblers, the Tony Award–winning string band. In 2005 he received the North Carolina Award, the state's highest civilian honor.

