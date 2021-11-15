© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Visit their website at https://www.thalianhall.org

Cinematique Presents: The French Dispatch

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 15, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST
Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.56.56 AM.png

The French Dispatch runs from Monday, November -- through Wednesday, November --. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in HistoricThalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Acclaimed director Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Watch the trailer.

FrenchDispatch.png

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Inside WHQRCulture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
