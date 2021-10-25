© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR’s New Powerful Generator Installed

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published October 25, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT
1 of 3  — New Generator: Photo 1
2 of 3  — New Generator: Photo 2
3 of 3  — New Generator: Photo 3

WHQR will now be able to broadcast to our whole listening area during emergencies even when the power is out. Big thanks to engineers Jobie Sprinkle and George Scheibner for seeing this project through. Of course, we hope we don’t need to use it, but we are committed to keeping you as informed and safe as we can. This important purchase and installation was made possible by gifts from:

Generator Donor List.png

and listeners like you. Thank you all!

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
