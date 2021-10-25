WHQR’s New Powerful Generator Installed
WHQR will now be able to broadcast to our whole listening area during emergencies even when the power is out. Big thanks to engineers Jobie Sprinkle and George Scheibner for seeing this project through. Of course, we hope we don’t need to use it, but we are committed to keeping you as informed and safe as we can. This important purchase and installation was made possible by gifts from: