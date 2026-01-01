Commentary Archives
Want to listen to older commentaries? Welcome to the Commentary Archive! Explore this page for a look back at the wide variety of community member commentators. If you are interested in submitting a commentary to WHQR, email kcrane@whqr.org.
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WHQR Archived Commentary: "Okra Strut"
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Commentator Shane Fernando is the Director of the Wilson Center at CFCC. He lives with his husband in downtown Wilmington. You can hear more from Shane…
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"So how did this most recent custom of bands for bridegrooms come about?" Nan Graham commented. Commentator Nan Graham has been delivering WHQR…
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Peggy Porter is a long-time resident of New Hanover County, and a former teacher of U.S. History and Civics.You can hear more from Peggy and our other…
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Annie Gray Sprunt is a General Enthusiast and Free Lance Nut. You can hear more from Annie Gray and our other commentators at our website: WHQR DOT O-R-G.…
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Commentator Gwenyfar Rohler loves the classics, reading, and managing an independent bookstore in Downtown Wilmington. You can hear more from Gwenyfar and…
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"It's a heartbreaking and unforgettable story, but one that left protective health laws in place for us today" Nan Graham commented.Commentator Nan Graham…
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Peggy Porter is a long-time resident of New Hanover County, and a former teacher of U.S. History and Civics. You can hear more from Peggy and our other…
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Philip Gerard is the author of eleven documentary scripts, numerous short stories and essays, and ten books, including his new novel, The Art of Creative…
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Commentator Gwenyfar Rohler loves the classics, reading, and managing an independent bookstore in Downtown Wilmington. You can hear more from Gwenyfar and…