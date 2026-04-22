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WHQR Commentary: "Earth Day" Andy Wood

WHQR
Published April 22, 2026 at 10:40 AM EDT

In November 1981 commentator Andy Wood was fresh out of college and looking for environmental education opportunities in New Mexico, where a college friend enrolled in graduate school, was working on groundwater research. What happened next was something of an epiphany that he feels is relevant this Earth Day.

Looking over a landscape transformed by snow in Southeast North Carolina is more disconcerting than welcoming, according to commentator Andy Wood.

WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
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