WHQR Commentary: "Earth Day" Andy Wood

In November 1981 commentator Andy Wood was fresh out of college and looking for environmental education opportunities in New Mexico, where a college friend enrolled in graduate school, was working on groundwater research. What happened next was something of an epiphany that he feels is relevant this Earth Day.

Looking over a landscape transformed by snow in Southeast North Carolina is more disconcerting than welcoming, according to commentator Andy Wood.

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