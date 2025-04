Mahlaynee Cooper, aka Carrie Assata, hails from Brooklyn, NY and now resides in North Carolina. She is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC. Through spoken word, community engagement, education, and her band SolTree Reign, she empowers individuals to express their truths. Her platform advocates for equity through the lens of art.

