WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we're presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We're also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!
WHQR Commentary: Andy Wood "Earth Day" April 2012
Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.
Andy Wood presented this commentary for Earth Day in 2012. He is an environmental educator and director of Coastal Plain Conservation Group.
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.