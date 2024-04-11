WHQR Commentary: Ede Baldridge “Old Roads" 2006

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

Ede Baldridge* moved to Wilmington in 1987, several years before Interstate 40 connected to the city. This commentary first aired in 2006.

Commentator Ede Baldridge wrote about memorable people and places of the southeast on WHQR from 2001 to 2007. She passed away in October of 2023. A memorial is taking place this Sunday, April 14th at 2pm at St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington. For more information, clickhere.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.