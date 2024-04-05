© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WHQR 92.7fm is experiencing technical difficulties. Thank you for your patience as we work on the problems.
Archived Broadcasts
WHQR is celebrating 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, we’re presenting a variety of archival favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history below. We’re also airing some of the best commentaries every week (during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 91.3fm) and you can find them here. Enjoy!For many more commentaries <b>click here</b>.

WHQR Commentary:: Harry Tuchmayer "Basketball" April 1996

WHQR
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT

Local commentaries were a regular part of WHQR’s programming for many years and for WHQR’s 40th anniversary year celebration, we’re presenting a few favorites from our extensive archive.

In 1996, Harry Tuchmayer wrote about a certain major sporting event that happens every year at this time. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

This commentary aired at this time of year, 28 years ago. In all those years, Harry’s Bruins still haven’t achieved another title.

This commentary is presented as part of WHQR’s 40th anniversary celebration. WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
Commentaries