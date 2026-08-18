The Trump administration is moving forward with its plans to remove roadless forest protections. This includes WNC

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization.

Today, the United States Forest Service started the process to roll back a rule that protects 66 million acres of National Forest land from logging and development.

The Roadless Rule protects 172,000 acres in North Carolina, including beloved areas like parts of Linville Gorge and South Mills River. A large portion of those lands are in the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests alone.

Across the region, outdoors enthusiasts, scientists, hunters, anglers, and recreation industry workers have expressed opposition to the rollback. As of last September, one analysis , from the Center for Western Priorities, found that 99% of the 223,000 comments posted to the online docket were opposed to the Roadless Rule.

Local environmental advocate Will Harlan lives in Barnardsville and works for the Center for Biological Diversity. He wants the administration to keep the Roadless Rule intact because of its role in protecting the region’s environment and economy.

“These roadless areas are the spine, the backbone of our outdoor recreation economy, the beating heart of biodiversity,” Harlan said. “They're places where hellbenders and trout have the best habitat and they're also our secret weapon in fighting climate change.”

The USDA says getting rid of the rule will better help communities fight wildfires and secure forest health.

“For too long, outdated restrictions have kept tens of millions of forested acres off-limits to the very treatments that improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk to our communities,” said Brooke Rollins in the United States Department of Agriculture’s official announcement.

The public has until September 21 to comment on the decision. More information will be available on the Forest Service website starting Aug.19.