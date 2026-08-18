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The latest from Venezuela

WBUR
Published August 18, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Phil Gunson, a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group, about the current situation in Venezuela.

Ordinary Venezuelans are still struggling, nearly two months after a devastating double earthquake and more than seven months since U.S. special forces seized autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, indicting him in federal court on drug and weapon charges.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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