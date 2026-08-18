How to attend concerts without becoming the most-hated person in your section

Concert etiquette: Does it even exist?

Earlier this month, a bag of liquid that looked suspiciously close to urine was passed around by festivalgoers at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Back in June, someone soiled themselves at a Noah Kahan concert and then tried to pretend nothing had happened.

Across the world, people in general admission sections on the floor of live music events are proudly wearing and using adult diapers so they don’t have to give up their spots close to the stage. Some people are even recording an entire concert or livestreaming it as a way to gain followers and clout.

With 2026 being a year when a number of hugely popular artists are going on tour — Ariana Grande, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny, to name a few — we check in with Andy Greene, senior writer at Rolling Stone, on how concert etiquette has devolved and what concertgoers can do to enjoy their next concert without ruining it for the people around them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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