Davie County opens new preschool to combat childcare shortage

Davie County Schools is opening a new early childhood learning center in Mocksville next week to address a growing need for childcare in the area.

The Eagles Nest Preschool has been in the works for about a year and a half. It’s the result of discussions among district, county and community leaders about the childcare shortage.

Multiple long-standing centers have recently closed, and at the end of this past school year, there were 103 kids on the waitlist for the district’s Pre-K.

Superintendent Heath Belcher says the school system, with commissioner support, decided to try to fill some of the gap by operating a private facility that will charge tuition.

“If we can figure out a way to make that work and present or develop a model program that is effective, then hopefully that can be replicated and at least start to address the need in other places," Belcher said.

The program will be housed in the Brock Performing Arts Center and serve 85 children ages 1 through 4. It will operate year-round from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., unlike the district’s other Pre-K programs, which follow the regular school calendar.

More information can be found on the district’s website.