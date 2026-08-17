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Davie County opens new preschool to combat childcare shortage

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 17, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Davie County Schools pre-k classroom
Courtesy Davie County Schools
The Eagles Nest Preschool in Mocksville is opening on Aug. 24.

Davie County Schools is opening a new early childhood learning center in Mocksville next week to address a growing need for childcare in the area.

The Eagles Nest Preschool has been in the works for about a year and a half. It’s the result of discussions among district, county and community leaders about the childcare shortage.

Multiple long-standing centers have recently closed, and at the end of this past school year, there were 103 kids on the waitlist for the district’s Pre-K.

Superintendent Heath Belcher says the school system, with commissioner support, decided to try to fill some of the gap by operating a private facility that will charge tuition.

“If we can figure out a way to make that work and present or develop a model program that is effective, then hopefully that can be replicated and at least start to address the need in other places," Belcher said.

The program will be housed in the Brock Performing Arts Center and serve 85 children ages 1 through 4. It will operate year-round from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., unlike the district’s other Pre-K programs, which follow the regular school calendar.

More information can be found on the district’s website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz