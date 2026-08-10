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Whisenhunt, Wilson elected to lead Forsyth County commission

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM EDT
The Forsyth County Government Center in Winston-Salem
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Government Center in Winston-Salem

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners picked new leaders Monday.

Members elected Gloria Whisenhunt chair and Gray Wilson vice chair during a special meeting. Both are Republicans.

The board also swore in interim Commissioner Chris Parker. He was selected by the Forsyth County Republican Party to fill former chair Don Martin’s seat until the winners of November’s election are sworn in.

Parker is a former chair of the county utilities commission and serves on the board of trustees for Forsyth Technical Community College. He’s also running for commissioner in District B.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle