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WS/FCS officials urge families to prepare for bus delays

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Twenty-six Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus drivers stayed home from work on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in protest over safety conditions and pay. AMY DIAZ/WFDD
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A WS/FCS bus lot

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have 237 routed buses this school year.

But roughly 42 of those still don’t have drivers, just days before students return to class.

At a press conference Wednesday, Executive Director of Transportation Tisha Davidson said that’s going to cause delays — especially for the first few weeks.

She’s advising students to arrive at their bus stops 10 minutes early, and parents to download the Edulog bus tracking app.

“Our team went through some retraining this summer on timelines, efficiency and getting everything in the app. So hopefully, the app works better this year," Davidson said. "We are working with our Edulog partners on improvements to the app.”

She added that the district has job offers out to seven additional drivers. But a nationwide shortage in the field continues to be a challenge.

The first day of school is Monday, August 10.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz