3 dead, 1 injured in Caswell County shooting, officials say

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reporting multiple fatalities after a Caswell County shooting Wednesday morning.

According to a media release, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service to a home on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill just before 8 a.m.

Officials say deputies found four gunshot victims upon arrival. Three have died, and one was transported to Duke University Hospital with injuries.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden said the victims were all adults and belonged to the same family. He said the suspect was among the deceased.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation. Officials say there is no threat to the general public at this time.