Greensboro officials considering teen curfew

City of Greensboro officials are considering implementing a teen curfew.

Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter proposed the idea at a council meeting just a day after a shooting that injured nine people, including multiple teenagers.

She said this wasn’t a response to that specific incident, but youth violence in general over the past year.

While not all council members were supportive of a curfew, many, like Hugh Holston, said they did want to discuss how to support and protect young people.

“For me, it really does come down to safety. Safety for our youth, safety for our communities, and then we can build from around there," Holston said. "I know that other municipalities have implemented curfews. It doesn't mean that we have to, but I think it's prudent upon us to at least have the conversation started.”

The council directed the city manager to begin researching youth curfews in other cities and what might be most effective in Greensboro.

Winston-Salem implemented a temporary teen curfew back in June. It prohibits anyone 17 or younger from being in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. without a parent. It’s in effect until mid-October.