Forbes ranks N.C. A&T as America's leading public HBCU

Forbes has ranked North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University the number one public HBCU in the country. It’s the business magazine’s first-ever ranking of historically Black colleges and universities.

Judges looked at a variety of measures, including undergraduate costs, early career median pay and student debt. N.C. A&T Provost Andrew Daire says he’s pleased that Forbes has recognized the university for something beyond being the nation’s largest HBCU. But he says he’s most excited for the boost it will likely give A&T students as they enter an increasingly competitive job market.

"We're the number one producer of Black STEM graduates who make enormous contributions to North Carolina's knowledge economy workforce."

Daire says moving ahead, top priorities include improving the university’s four-year graduation rate, advancing students’ learning and preparing them to innovate in the global AI economy.