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WS/FCS officials say work isn't over after debt elimination

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps held a press conference Monday to discuss the district's debt elimination efforts. He was surrounded by school board members and officials with All In For Our Schools.
Amy Diaz
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WFDD
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps held a press conference Monday to discuss the district's debt elimination efforts. He was surrounded by school board members and officials with All In For Our Schools.

Right before the start of the last school year, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials announced that they’d be cutting hundreds of positions to save money amid a major financial crisis.

This year is beginning on a much higher note — the district is debt-free and rebuilding savings. But as Superintendent Don Phipps said at a press conference Monday, the debt elimination didn’t happen without losses that continue to be felt.

“We have fewer people doing that work, so the load is heavier than ever," Phipps said. "And we certainly appreciate the persistence that our folks have, but also the patience that our community has as well.”

He said in the future, some positions may be restored. But the district will have to be leaner to stay within the budget, especially with less revenue.

The All In For Our Schools campaign raised nearly $10 million for the district over the past year. It played a major role in clearing the debt and building a positive fund balance. But that isn’t recurring funding.

Phipps says the plan going forward is to implement strong financial policies, communicate with the public and school board about the budget more regularly and monitor student enrollment.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz