Forsyth utilities says water main break may be fixed tomorrow

A water main break yesterday disrupted service to around 200,000 Forsyth County residents. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Director Courtney Driver says the issue could be fixed by Friday morning.

"Assuming that we don’t hit any other major challenges, we are anticipating that the pipe will be repaired," Driver says. "Crews are working through the night.”

The Utilities Administration has started an 18-hour water quality testing process. It’s then up to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Public Water Supply Section to confirm results.

If it’s safe, the current boil advisory will be lifted in select areas. Until then, it remains in place. Updates on affected regions can be found on an interactive map available online.