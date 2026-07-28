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Invasive yellow-legged hornets spotted in Matthews

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
Yellow-legged hornets have been spotted in Union County.
Todd Gilligan
/
USDA
Yellow-legged hornets have been spotted in Union County.

Bee-killing yellow-legged hornets have been spotted for the first time near Matthews. A Union County homeowner reported suspicious hornet activity at her hummingbird feeder to state officials at the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. 

These hornets pose about as much of a threat to humans as any other stinging insect and prefer to hunt honeybees and other pollinators. They’re an invasive species, which means their numbers could explode without human intervention.

The species has maintained a foothold in the Southeast since it was first spotted near Savannah, Georgia, in 2023. South Carolina officials have been fighting its spread while North Carolina watched and waited for the hornet to cross the state line.

State officials have advised beekeepers to watch for “hawking behavior” in hornets on the hunt. Their nests are a muddy red color and larger than other hornets’ nests.

If you see a nest matching this description, photograph it and report it online.

About 200 traps have been set around Matthews and Union County to catch the invasive hornets, as officials hope to stop their spread.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner