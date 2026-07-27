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NC education commission talks early literacy, teacher pipeline

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:59 PM EDT
Teacher stands in front of kids in classroom
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Classroom in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County

A group that North Carolina lawmakers created to boost education in the state has begun drafting recommendations for policy change.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education began meeting in April to examine areas for improvement.

At this month’s meeting, co-chair Don Martin, who heads the Forsyth County Commission, named three topics the group wants to address first.

“We are focusing on strengthening early literacy, strengthening the teacher pipeline and modernizing the current accountability system," Martin said.

Members talked about aligning educator preparation programs with the science of reading and broadening access to Pre-K.

For the second topic, they discussed the importance of raising teacher pay and expanding mentorship programs for beginning educators.

The commission also proposed incorporating factors other than test scores into measuring a school’s performance grade.

The recommendations are in a draft stage right now. The commission will review them again at their meeting in August before taking a final vote in September.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz