NCGA allots $3.2M to Alamance schools for AI security pilot

Legislators allocated $3.2 million to the Alamance-Burlington School System for an AI School Safety Pilot Program.

Funding for the pilot was originally a part of the 2023 state budget and allocated to Davidson County Schools and New Hanover County Schools.

To participate, those districts needed to integrate AI technology into school safety systems.

Davidson went ahead with it, but not New Hanover. The board of education had concerns about data security and the AI tech company, Eviden.

In the latest state budget, legislators redirected that district’s funding to the Alamance-Burlington School System. But this isn’t a done deal yet either.

An ABSS spokesperson said the district is going to begin gathering more information from the company and presenting it to the school board before moving forward with the pilot. That likely won’t happen until September.