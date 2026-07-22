Stokes data center developer submits new rezoning application

A developer looking to build a controversial data center in Stokes County has resubmitted an application for the project.

Engineered Land Solutions filed the new rezoning application for a hyperscale data center called “Project Delta” earlier this week.

Stokes County Commissioners approved a zoning change to make way for the Walnut Cove facility back in January. But it was voided following a legal challenge, meaning the developer had to reapply.

Assistant County Manager Bryan Miller says it will be months before officials make a decision, though. Staff has to review the application, then send it off to the planning board. They’ll have 30 days to make a recommendation to commissioners, who will then need to hold a public hearing.

“We’re going to put this through the process just like we put everything through the process," Miller said. "And we’ll look with the same amount of scrutiny.”

Residents have crowded commission meetings for months expressing their opposition to the project. But the board has rejected calls for a temporary moratorium on data center development — something other counties like Surry and Watauga have approved.

Due to high public interest, Miller says officials added a tab for data center updates on the planning department section of the county’s website.