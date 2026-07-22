Developers to build residential retail center in southeast Guilford County

Two Greensboro real estate companies have partnered to develop a 62-acre residential and retail area in Guilford County.

Brown Investment Properties and Simpson Commercial Real Estate plan to build the center by Southeast Guilford High School along future I-685.

It’s about a 10-minute drive from the Toyota Battery Manufacturing Facility. The plant opened in Liberty last year and created thousands of jobs.

Simpson Commercial says that was part of the motivation behind the joint $100 million investment. The mixed-use center will include a grocery store and multifamily units.