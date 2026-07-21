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"Original 8" Winston-Salem firefighter who helped integrate the department dies at 104

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
retired "Original 8" fireman
Courtesy Desmond Teal
Winston-Salem Fire Department Retired Sergeant Robert Grier (right) and Battalion Chief Desmond Teal on their way to the Carolina Classic Fair.

Retired Sergeant Robert Grier, one of Winston-Salem Fire Department’s first Black firefighters, has died at the age of 104.

Grier was born and raised in Forsyth County. He attended North Carolina A&T State University and served in the Army during World War II. In 1951, he became one of the “Original 8,” a group of Black firefighters who integrated the Winston-Salem Fire Department more than a decade before racial segregation was outlawed in the U.S.

Battalion Chief Desmond Teal calls himself Grier’s honorary grandson. He says he and his colleagues refer to the "Original 8" as the godfathers who paved the way. 

"It's almost like planting that shade tree that you will never get to sit under and get shade, but you know that others coming behind you will get that shade from that tree," says Teal. "Their biggest fear was letting the community down, letting the ones coming behind them down. So they said they could not and would not fail us."

Grier retired after 30 years with the fire department. On Thursday, a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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