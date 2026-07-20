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WSSU receives $500K to launch graduate prep program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
WSSU file photo.jpg
Courtesy Winston-Salem State University

Winston-Salem State University has received a half-million-dollar grant to expand access to graduate education.

The funding from the Cannon Family Charitable Trust will support the launch of the university’s ASCENDNC program.

A portion of the money will go toward helping students prepare for graduate and professional school entrance exams like the GRE, LSAT and MCAT. That includes providing access to practice tools and coaching, which can often be expensive.

The grant will also establish a summer internship program where students will work at nonprofits and companies with a focus on community service. The goal is to help them develop professional skills and gain hands-on experience.

In a press release, Chancellor Bonita J. Brown said the ASCENDNC program is designed to remove the barriers students face in pursuing advanced education and meaningful careers.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz