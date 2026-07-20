WSSU receives $500K to launch graduate prep program

Winston-Salem State University has received a half-million-dollar grant to expand access to graduate education.

The funding from the Cannon Family Charitable Trust will support the launch of the university’s ASCENDNC program.

A portion of the money will go toward helping students prepare for graduate and professional school entrance exams like the GRE, LSAT and MCAT. That includes providing access to practice tools and coaching, which can often be expensive.

The grant will also establish a summer internship program where students will work at nonprofits and companies with a focus on community service. The goal is to help them develop professional skills and gain hands-on experience.

In a press release, Chancellor Bonita J. Brown said the ASCENDNC program is designed to remove the barriers students face in pursuing advanced education and meaningful careers.