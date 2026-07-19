© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR staff recommend romance novels to sink into this summer

NPR | By Brittney Melton,
Lauren MigakiKalyani SaxenaWailin Wong
Published July 19, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT

Summer's great for some sizzling reads and NPR staff have recommendations for romance novels from our Books We Love list.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Brittney Melton
Lauren Migaki
Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Lauren Migaki
Kalyani Saxena
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kalyani Saxena
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.