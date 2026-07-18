Fresh Air Weekend: The team behind 'The Invite'; Guitarist Lenny Kaye

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How the duo behind The Invite wrote a sex comedy (that's not really about sex): Rashida Jones and Will McCormack met decades ago, when McCormack's sister set them up on a date. It didn't work out as a romantic pairing, but it was the start of a long-running creative partnership.

"Music belongs to the moment": Patti Smith's guitarist Lenny Kaye is Goin' Local: Kaye's collaboration with Smith began in 1971 and continues to this day. He says she taught him to trust his musical sensibilities — and to always keep evolving. Now 79, he has his first solo album.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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