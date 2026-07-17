NC sees 11% increase in FAFSA applications — most growth in country

North Carolina has seen the most growth in federal student aid applications of any state in the country this year.

As of June, the state saw an 11% jump in FAFSA completions compared to the same time last year.

Kathy Hastings, with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, says that’s due to several different factors.

For one, the FAFSA form is easier to fill out now and should take less than 15 minutes to complete. She says state officials had a hand in tweaking it to prevent the most common error students used to make — not signing it.

“About 1,500 students in North Carolina every year didn't get their FAFSA processed for something as simple as a missing signature," Hastings said.

Now, there are only about 50 students with errors. And Hastings says officials are working with them to fix their forms.

She also cited NC College Connect, a new direct admissions program making it easier for students to continue their education, as well as targeted support for adults re-entering school.

Hastings says increasing FAFSA completions is crucial because the cost of college can be a major barrier.

"We have students that go from thinking they can't go to college because they can't afford it. They complete the FAFSA, they see the financial aid offer, and they realize, 'Oh my gosh, this is going to happen! I really can go,'" Hastings said. "So that's why it's so important, and that's why we do this work."

In terms of total FAFSA completion rates, North Carolina ranks 15th in the nation