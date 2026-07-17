© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches North Carolina and makes for dangerous air quality

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 17, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's near-surface smoke map for Friday, July 17.
NOAA
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's near-surface smoke map for Friday, July 17.

The Canadian wildfires continue burning this week, causing evacuations and disruptions in parts of that country. Now, the smoke from those blazes has drifted south, bringing down local air quality across North Carolina. CleanAIRE NC communications director Andrew Whelan says the pollution from these fires can pose a serious health risk.

“Even though the fires are far away, winds in the upper atmosphere can carry that smoke hundreds or even thousands of miles,” Whelan said.

As humans continue burning fossil fuels, the resulting warmer climate is creating conditions for more intense wildfires.

“Hot, dry and windy weather leads to big fires. And climate change will exacerbate these conditions, so we will see hotter, drier and in some cases windier conditions,” said Toddi Steelman, wildfire expert and the vice president for climate and sustainability at Duke University.

That smoke can irritate the eyes and throat, as well as cause more serious complications like asthma attacks. It’s especially dangerous for vulnerable populations, such as older adults, children, outdoor workers and those with chronic illness.

“If you’re outside over the weekend during heavy smoke periods, you may notice that you’re experiencing coughing or throat irritation … shortness of breath,” Whelan said.

Whelan recommends checking the air quality index for your area. CleanAIRE NC’s Air Keeper Dashboard pulls data from thousands of local sensors across the state.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner