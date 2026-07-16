Novant's virtual-first primary care model expands options for patients

Novant Health is expanding its primary care offerings. Patients who choose a new virtual-first option are paired with a primary care provider available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The virtual screening experience uses PatientGPT, a clinical AI tool. The digital assistant collects information including symptoms, concerns and the reason for the visit.

Vice President of Digital Health Meghan Huffman says with those results, physicians can go from there.

"They already kind of have a head start based on all the answers that you had," she says. "And that kind of eliminates some of that initial typing or looking at a screen, if you will, they can just start the visit."

Through the new platform, patients will also be able to schedule in-person primary care or specialty appointments. Huffman says there are plans to extend hours further in the future based on patient demand.

