NCDHHS marks 4th anniversary of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The resource can connect users with a mobile crisis team, nearby available mental health beds, and more.

North Carolinians now use the 24-hour service more than twice as much as when it first began in 2022. Since then, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it’s improved 988 in order to deliver care faster and more efficiently.

Anyone in emotional distress or experiencing a mental health crisis can call, text or chat the number for resources and support.