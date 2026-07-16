© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GCS asks county for $5.3M to cover state teacher raises

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:04 AM EDT
A teacher in Guilford County prepares her lessons
WFDD File photo
A teacher in Guilford County prepares her lessons.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to request an additional $5.3 million from commissioners to help cover state-mandated teacher raises.

GCS, like other districts, crafted its local funding request months before the state adopted a budget. That meant officials had to guess what kind of raises the legislature would approve for school staff.

Chief Financial Officer Tyler Beck says the district budgeted a little under $8 million for them. But lawmakers approved higher raises than expected, especially for beginning teachers. They’ll cost roughly $13 million to cover.

“You know, this is a positive to the community, positive to our profession," Beck said. "However, there is an implication to the local budget, and the actual budget request should reflect that.”

The school board voted to ask commissioners to cover the gap. Beck says the intent is to show the strain on the district — he’s not confident the county will give them more money. Another recent state law, Senate Bill 889, reduced county revenue and made for a difficult budget season.

Without more funding though, Beck says the district will likely need to scale back.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz