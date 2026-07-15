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The alleged sexual assault at Tanglewood Park did not take place there

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 15, 2026 at 6:02 PM EDT
District Attorney Jim O'Neill (left) and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough held a press conference on Wednesday, July 15, to reveal that the June 30th jogger who was allegedly assaulted at Tanglewood Park was, in fact, not attacked there.
David Ford
/
WFDD
District Attorney Jim O'Neill (left) and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough held a press conference on Wednesday, July 15, to reveal that the jogger who was allegedly assaulted at Tanglewood Park was, in fact, not attacked there.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough revealed that last month’s alleged sexual assault at Tanglewood Park did not take place there.

The June 30 incident involving a female jogger that allegedly took place on a hiking trail near the dog park led to a massive manhunt. But location data later retrieved from the alleged victim’s phone contradicted her initial testimony. She later confirmed as much during an interview with investigators.

When asked if the alleged victim would face charges, Kimbrough said that the decision was ultimately up to District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

"I have my opinion on how I feel about it, because man-hours, assets, a plethora of our resources and assets have been tied up with this," says Kimbrough. "If I had to go back and calculate the hours of overtime, the hours of security that we put in the park after that." 

District Attorney Jim O’Neill talked about those who were innocent but brought in for questioning based on the rendering of the alleged assailant, which may no longer be valid. He says he fears the long-term impacts of false testimony and the chilling effect it could have. 

Kimbrough says they are currently waiting for additional lab results. He says investigators will share more information as it becomes available. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford