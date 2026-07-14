Trump's push toward hedge funds, cryptocurrency could weaken protections on 401(k) savings

Millions of Americans with their retirement savings in a 401(k) could see some of their savings move from safe, “boring” investments like stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds into less-regulated and often riskier instruments like private equity, hedge funds and cryptocurrency.

The Trump administration is looking to weaken the main protection workers have over their retirement money and make it easier for employers to take risks with their workers’ money on Wall Street.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with ProPublica’s Paul Kiel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR